Skip to main content
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Ruled Out Of World Cup

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Ruled Out Of World Cup

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup after an injury in training.

Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku has been sadly ruled out of the World Cup after an injury in training. Edouardo Camavinga launched into a challenge and injured te RB Leipzig striker.

Nkunku left Clairefontaine last night where France were training and returned home after his scan. He is expected to be replaced by a player today which will be chose by Didier Deschamps to represent the country.

It is an unfortunate turn of events for Nkunku, who was in great form for his club.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup.

The France national team announced the news last night, after Fabrice Hawkins had revealed the scan Nkunku had revealed bad news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is a lesion on the strikers foot, and he will miss the World Cup. Kolo Muani is expected to be announced as the player to replace him soon.

Chelsea are very close to a deal to sign Nkunku, and the injury is not expected to affect the transfer in any way. The club will however need to know the severity of the injury before they fully commit.

It is likely to only be an impact injury from the tackle, but full scans are yet to be done yet, and a full diagnosis is yet to be given to Christopher Nkunku.

France will miss the striker, who was one of their best hopes going into the tournament considering the form he was in.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Mason Mount Will Continue Contract Negotiations In January

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: 'No Indication' Chelsea Pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea
News

'It's Not Been An Easy Decision' - Paul Winstanley On Chelsea Switch

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Injured In France Training

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Ready To Be Completed

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Paul Winstanley Leaves Brighton To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Edouard Mendy
News

Report: Edouard Mendy Will Try And Reclaim Chelsea No.1 Spot

By Luka Foley