OFFICIAL: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Ruled Out Of World Cup

Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku has been sadly ruled out of the World Cup after an injury in training. Edouardo Camavinga launched into a challenge and injured te RB Leipzig striker.

Nkunku left Clairefontaine last night where France were training and returned home after his scan. He is expected to be replaced by a player today which will be chose by Didier Deschamps to represent the country.

It is an unfortunate turn of events for Nkunku, who was in great form for his club.

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup. IMAGO / Eibner

The France national team announced the news last night, after Fabrice Hawkins had revealed the scan Nkunku had revealed bad news.

There is a lesion on the strikers foot, and he will miss the World Cup. Kolo Muani is expected to be announced as the player to replace him soon.

Chelsea are very close to a deal to sign Nkunku, and the injury is not expected to affect the transfer in any way. The club will however need to know the severity of the injury before they fully commit.

It is likely to only be an impact injury from the tackle, but full scans are yet to be done yet, and a full diagnosis is yet to be given to Christopher Nkunku.

France will miss the striker, who was one of their best hopes going into the tournament considering the form he was in.

