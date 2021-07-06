Official: Chelsea Target Achraf Hakimi Signs for PSG

Chelsea's transfer pursit for former Inter Milan winger Achraf Hakimi has finally come to an end as Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of the Moroccan international.

Chelsea hadbeen heavily linked with the wing-back and were prepared to offer players in a deal for the Moroccan, but Hakimi has chosen to move to PSG.

It has now been officially confirmed that Hakimi has signed for the French club.

It had previously been reported that Inter Milan will receive €60 million with €10 million in add ons, bringing the deal to a total of €70 million.

Chelsea will now be focusing on alternative targets this summer.

With the Blues missing out on Hakimi, the club could look for an alternative in Wolves' Adama Traore as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

