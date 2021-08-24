Official: Davide Zappaosta Completes Permanent Move to Atalanta From Chelsea

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has joined Serie A side Atalanta on a permanent transfer, both clubs have announced.

The Italian departs Chelsea after consecutive loan spells in the Serie A.

Both Chelsea and Atalanta have announced the transfer.

He spent the season on loan at Genoa last year and will return to Serie A for the 2021/22 campaign. Zappacosta signed a four-year deal with Atalanta.

Zappacosta amassed 25 outings across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists on loan at Genoa and has caught the eye of several Serie A clubs, with Atalanta winning the race for the defender.

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte but could never break into the first team at the club, with Victor Moses ahead of him before Reece James broke into the team and has made the wing-back position his own.

Chelsea are believed to have received €10 million from the transfer as per Sam Inkersole of football.london.

The Italian had a year remaining on his Chelsea contract and the Blues were keen to get a fee for the defender.

His four-year stint at Chelsea is over as he returns to Italy. The defender has 14 Italy caps to his name and will be hoping to earn even more now that he is back playing in his home country.

