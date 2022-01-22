Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Dylan Williams From Derby County

Chelsea have completed the signing of youngster Dylan Williams from Derby County, it has been confirmed.

It had been confirmed that the Blues had a bid accepted from the Championship side, who are in administration, on Friday for the 18-year-old defender.

The switch, which will see Williams join the U23s, was confirmed by the teenager on Saturday as he took to social media to announce his move.

Williams will fill a void in the Academy at left wing-back and he expressed his delight with a message following the announcement.

He wrote on Instagram: "Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done @dcfcofficial. I cannot wait to get started @chelseafc."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Wayne Rooney gave his blessing to Williams on Friday after admitting he couldn't stand in his way to join the European champions.

"We've agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams - I couldn't stand in the way of his opportunity," said Rooney.

The fee which Chelsea have agreed remains unclear, however it will help Derby, however little or big, as they try to raise funds to avoid the possibility of liquidation.

From the pictures released, Williams will wear the no.75 if he is to be called up to the first team. He posed with the no.3 which could see him take that number when he lines up for the Blues during Academy matches.

