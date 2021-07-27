Official: Dynel Simeu Completes Southampton Transfer

Chelsea academy starlet Dynel Simeu has completed his move to Southampton after rejecting a new deal at the Blues, both clubs have confirmed.

It was previously reported that the academy star would leave the club this summer and it has now been confirmed.

Simeu will continue his career with Southampton, after being at Chelsea since Under-13 level.

Simeu was born in Cameroon but grew up in Southampton, returns to his home town as he moves to the Saints.

The centre-back joined the club at Under-13 level and progressed through the ranks at Cobham before signing his first professional contract at Chelsea in 2019.

He was named on the bench for Chelsea's Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season but never made a first team appearance for the Blues.

The deal could see Chelsea earn up to £1.5 million through clauses, and the Blues have included a sell on fee in the deal.

Simeu has previously spoke on his admiration for Southampton and is happy to be reuniting with his boyhood team.

In an interview with Football.London last year, he said: “I came from a Sunday league team in Southampton and with my background I didn’t know many footballers and didn’t even know how Chelsea Academy worked, I thought playing here was unrealistic,” he told the club's in-house media channel earlier this year.

“I admired Portsmouth and Southampton because that’s all I knew, I always dreamed of becoming a footballer but my family and I never thought it was realistic, then when I got the chance everything happened quickly and it was unbelievable.”

Simeu joins fellow academy players Marc Guehi and Lewis Bate in sealing moves away from Stamford Bridge with the previous two joining Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

