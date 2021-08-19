August 19, 2021
Official: Emerson Palmieri Signs For OL on Season-Long Loan

The defender departs.
Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnaiss, the clubs have confirmed.

The Italian has been linked with a move away and has departed for France.

Both clubs have confirmed the loan deal, which does not include an option to buy.

Emerson has extended his Chelsea contract until 2023 ahead of the deal.

The wing-back joined Chelsea from AS Roma under Antonio Conte in 2018 and went on to make 33 appearances for the club.

Emerson was part of the Chelsea side that lifted the Champions League last season, coming off the bench to score against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The wing-back also featured in the Euro 2020 final as Italy lifted the trophy, beating England on penalties.

Emerson has been strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea all summer and it was thought that the defender would return to Italy, however Lyon have sealed the deal to bring the defender in on loan.

With Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso ahead of Emerson in the pecking order at left-back, a loan move makes sense for all parties.

Thomas Tuchel will re-evaluate the situation next season as Emerson returns, however it appears that his time at Chelsea has come to an end as he joins the loan army.

