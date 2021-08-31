Official: Ethan Ampadu Joins Venezia on Season-Long Loan

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu has joined Serie A side Venezia on a season-long loan move, the club have confirmed.

The versatile youngster has moved to Italy for the 2021/22 season as Chelsea prepare to sign Saul Niguez.

Both clubs have announced the move ahead of the season-long loan.

The Welshman, who can play both midfield and defensive positions, is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans this season.

He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in a fairly unimpressive spell as the Blades could not maintain their Premier League as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Ampadu agreed a new long-term contract, seeing his future at Chelsea tied up until 2024.

The loanee joined Chelsea from Exeter City in 2017 and became the Blues eighth-youngest debutant in a Carabao Cup game in the same September. He has so far made 12 appearances in his Blues career, seven of them starts, most recently featuring on three occasions in Chelsea's 2018/19 successful Europa League campaign.

It was previously reported that Chelsea would block any appraoches for the Wales international, however with the pending incoming transfer of Saul Niguez, Ampadu is surplus to requirement at Stamford Bridge this season.

His position will be reassessed following his loan spell in Italy and he will hope to return and impress Tuchel next season.

