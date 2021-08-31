August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Official: Ethan Ampadu Joins Venezia on Season-Long Loan

The Welshman gets another move.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu has joined Serie A side Venezia on a season-long loan move, the club have confirmed.

The versatile youngster has moved to Italy for the 2021/22 season as Chelsea prepare to sign Saul Niguez.

Both clubs have announced the move ahead of the season-long loan.

The Welshman, who can play both midfield and defensive positions, is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans this season.

He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in a fairly unimpressive spell as the Blades could not maintain their Premier League as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Ampadu agreed a new long-term contract, seeing his future at Chelsea tied up until 2024.

The loanee joined Chelsea from Exeter City in 2017 and became the Blues eighth-youngest debutant in a Carabao Cup game in the same September. He has so far made 12 appearances in his Blues career, seven of them starts, most recently featuring on three occasions in Chelsea's 2018/19 successful Europa League campaign.

It was previously reported that Chelsea would block any appraoches for the Wales international, however with the pending incoming transfer of Saul Niguez, Ampadu is surplus to requirement at Stamford Bridge this season.

His position will be reassessed following his loan spell in Italy and he will hope to return and impress Tuchel next season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

47985154
Transfer News

Official: Ethan Ampadu Joins Venezia on Season-Long Loan

skysports-deadline-day-football_4007085
Transfer News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Blues Close in on Saul Niguez, Kounde Linked

sipa_34781087
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree €5M Loan Deal to Sign Saul Niguez

sipa_34678599
Transfer News

Why Pablo Sarabia’s Latest Decision Could Seal Saul’s Move to Chelsea

sipa_34781090
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Complete Saul Niguez Signing on Season-Long Loan Move

sipa_34694277 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea Squad Amid Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez Interest

sipa_34410701 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working on Loans for Six Players on Deadline Day

sipa_34781090
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Actively Working' to Sign Saul Niguez on Season-Long Loan With Option to Buy