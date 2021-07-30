Official: Ian Maatsen Secures Coventry City Loan SwitchDraft SharePreviewPublish

Sports Illustrated home
Official: Ian Maatsen Secures Coventry City Loan Switch

The full-back will spend the season in the Championship.
Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen will spend the season on loan at Championship side Coventry City, both clubs have confirmed.

The youngster makes his way up the Football League, having previously been on loan at Charlton Athletic last season.

Maatsen will spend the 2021/22 season playing for the Sky Blues.

Coventry OFFICIAL

It was previously reported that Coventry intend to deploy Maatsen as a left wing-back in a three at the back system.

The defender's contract at Chelsea sees him remain at the club til June 2024 and he is regarded as one of the club's more promising youngsters.

It is crucial for Maatsen to head out on loan and secure game time as he sits behind Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in the Chelsea first team. Baba Rahman has also returned from loan and is looking to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

What has been said?

Coventry City manager Mark Robins expressed his delight with the move.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ian to the Club and would like to thank Chelsea for agreeing to loan him to us, and in particular Neil Bath." he said.

“He is a very exciting player, who is good in possession and has great energy going forward too, and he will fit in well with the way that we play at Coventry City.

“We look forward to working with Ian this season.”

Speaking on the move, Maatsen said: “I am a left back that loves to be on the ball and be dominant, defending wise I’m strong and you will enjoy a lot of me down the left side this season."

