Official: Jake Clarke-Salter Joins Coventry City on Loan

Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter has completed a season-long loan move to Coventry City, both clubs have confirmed.

The move comes on the back of two seasons at Birmingham City over the last two years.

The defender joins Coventry for the 2021/22 campaign and will link up with fellow Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, who joined Coventry on loan.

During Clarke-Salter's time at Birmingham on laon, he made 34 appearances forthe club.

Previously, the defender has spent time at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivise and Bristol Rovers of League One.

Clarke-Salter's former youth team coach at Chelsea Adi Viveash is the current assistant manager at the Ricoh Arena and the pair will work together once again during the loan move as Coventry look to stay in the Championship this season.

The Sky Blues got off to the best possible start, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 with a last minute winner on their return to the Ricoh Arena.

Clarke-Salter featured for Thomas Tuchel in pre-season but has been deemed surplus to requirement with Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen returning from international duty.

Clarke-Salter's fellow academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has overtaken him in the pecking order, impressing Tuchel in pre-season but could also be set for a loan move this season.

Clarke-Salter's first words

Speaking after signing for Coventry City, Clarke-Salter said: “Coventry always play great football and that’s something that attracted me here, they want to play a good expansive style of football, so I was very impressed.

“I’m happy to finally be here and looking forward to the game tomorrow against Barnsley and hopefully we can get a good result.

“The league is very physically demanding, but I’m 23 now and I feel I have a mature head on my shoulders and now I’m just raring to go.

“I’m an aggressive defender, I’m quite quick and I like to play forward and play with the ball and get it down the channel and play through the lines, anticipating danger.”

