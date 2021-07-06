Official: Chelsea's Juan Castillo Joins Birmingham City on Loan

Birmingham City have secured the signing of Chelsea academy player Juan Familia-Castillo, on a season-long loan.

Castillo was thought to be an exciting prospect at Cobham, joining Chelsea in 2016 and was linked with the Championship side.

The player's deal has now been confirmed and the Dutch Under-20 international will spend the season at Birmingham.

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2016 and featured regularly for the club's youth team over a three year period until returning to Holland in a loan deal to Jong Ajax in 2019.

In 2020, Castillo completed a loan move to AZ Alkamaar and made one appearance for the senior side whilst featuring for Jong AZ.

Last season saw the Netherlands Under-20 international turn out for ADO Den Haag in the Eredevise, playing 16 times for the Dutch outfit.

With Chelsea currently employing three first-team left-backs, chances would have been limited for Castillo in and around Thomas Tuchel's set-up, so a loan move in England will be the perfect platform to see what the wide-man can do.

Castillo will be eager to impress in his new loan move Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

Ian Maatsen has also returned from a loan spell at Charlton, where he played under Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer - who has also previously taken Conor Gallagher under his wing.

It is clear that Chelsea trust the 44-year-old with their players and Castillo is the lastest to learn under the former midfielder.

Chelsea fans will watch with keen eyes as Castillo features in the English second division, with an impressive season paving the way for a future at Chelsea.

