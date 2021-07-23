Official: Lauren James Joins Chelsea From Manchester United

Chelsea have announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Lauren James.

The woman's player is the younger sister of Chelsea's Reece James and has been a long-term target of the club.

The signing of James from Manchester United has been completed on a four year deal.

The transfer was reportedly going to set a record fee for the Women's Super League, however it is now believed that it is just £50,000 up front with several bonuses and addons to take the deal up to £200,000.

Hanah Blundell will move in the other direction as part of the deal.

James has been at Manchester United for the last three seasons, having previously come through the youth system at Chelsea, much like her brother Reece.

Moving to be closer to her family, James will be back in her hometown and playing for the same club as her brother once more.

She has also played for Arsenal during her career and operates on the wing.

Upon signing for the club, James said: "“It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six. To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma and the rest of the group is a great feeling.

“I’m excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet all the fans at Kingsmeadow when the new season kicks in.”

