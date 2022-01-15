Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: Lewis Baker Joins Stoke City on Permanent Transfer From Chelsea

Midfielder Lewis Baker has departed Chelsea to sign for Stoke City on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

The move sees the end of a 17-year association with Chelsea for Baker, who came through the Cobham Academy.

The departure has been announced on Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, with him joining Stoke City on a permanent transfer.

imago1009024195h

Baker made his second Chelsea appearance against Chesterfield in the FA Cup in January, eight years after his debut for the club.

The move comes after Baker reportedly rejected a move to Ligue 1 as he preferred a stay in England.

Read More

Baker has had previous loan spells abroad in the Netherlands, Turkey and Germany with his last English move in 2019 with Reading.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, it is unclear as to whether Chelsea received a fee for Baker or let him leave on a free transfer due to his long-serving time at the club.

imago1009024199h

The player, that has been with the club for over 16 years since youth level, played for Thomas Tuchel's side as a central defender in pre-season and once again featured there from the bench against Chesterfield but hardly impressed in a partnership with Malang Sarr.

With Baker off the books at Chelsea, a registration spot in the Blues' Champions League and Premier League squad has opened up and it is believed that Kenedy will fill this place after returning from his loan spell in Flamengo.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009024195h
Transfer News

Official: Lewis Baker Joins Stoke City on Permanent Transfer From Chelsea

44 seconds ago
imago1009099407h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Increasingly Likely' to Wait Until Summer to Decide Chelsea Future

13 minutes ago
imago1009129763h
News

'It is the Least Interesting Thing' - Thomas Tuchel Not Interested in Manchester City After Loss

43 minutes ago
imago1009132855h
News

'We Will Never Give up' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Title Chances After Loss to Manchester City

1 hour ago
imago1009124709h
News

Conor Gallagher Admits He 'Cant be Compared' to Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

1 hour ago
imago1009130711h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Romelu Lukaku's Performance for Chelsea vs Man City

1 hour ago
imago1009129763h
News

'A Big Problem Today' - Thomas Tuchel Criticises Chelsea Front Three After Manchester City Loss

2 hours ago
imago1009129763h
News

"Did Not Deserve to Lose" - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Defeat at Man City

2 hours ago