Official: Lewis Bate Completes Leeds United Transfer

Chelsea teenager Lewis Bate has joined Leeds United after refusing to sign a long-term extension in west London.

The 18-year-old has opted to join Marcelo Bielsa's side in search of regular first-team minutes in a blow to Chelsea.

The midfielder rejected an offer to further his stay in west London, after it was said that Chelsea had presented a 'good offer' to their academy product who will now turn out for Bielsa's Leeds - as confirmed by both clubs.

With rumours circling about the midfielder's future at Chelsea, Bate was demoted the club's U-16 ranks last week, suggesting that the club were worried that the Englishman could choose to leave the club ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton were also in the running for the talented youngster, butt with Bate looking for a quicker pathway to first-team football he has chosen to move to Leeds United.

Bate was not the first and will not be the last youngster to leave this window. as Chelsea have also seen academy stars Tino Livramento and Myles Peart-Harris reject new deals, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.



Dynel Simeu is also set to leave, with Southampton thought to be the most likely destination for the player.

Marc Guehi also left Chelsea earlier in the window, opting to join Crystal Palace as the Blues see several academy players leave in search of first teaam football this summer.

Bate will go straight into the Leeds United first team as he links up with his new teammates for pre-season.

