Official: Marc Guehi Completes Crystal Palace Transfer

The defender has signed for the Eagles.

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has officially completed a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace this summer.

He was strongly linked with a move to the Eagles after rejecting a contract extension at Chelsea and has now got his move.

The club have confirmed the permanent transfer of the promising defender, who has signed a five-year contract.

Guehi spent time on loan at Swansea Photo by Conor Molloy/News Images/Sipa USA

The highly rated academy graduate has previously spent two spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan, both with Swansea City, but it was thought that he would be set for a third.

However, Crystal Palace's offer was 'too good to refuse' for the Blues as the defender is set for a permanent move to Palace.

Chelsea reportedly valued Guehi at between £15-20 million but no official price has been released for the transfer.

The defender impressed in the Championship Photo by Mike Jones/News Images/Sipa USA

Southampton, Brentford, Norwich, West Ham and Newcastle were among the interested English clubs whilst Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen were the German alternatives but he has now signed for the Eagles.

The deal with Chelsea involves future sell-on incentives and the Blues having the ability to match any future offers for the player.

Guehi spent last season on loan at Swansea City and the 21-year-old made 40 appearances under Steve Cooper during the regular Championship season before they lost to Brentford in the play-off final.

The defender will link up with his new side and likely make his debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the first match of the season.

Patrick Viera's side have got made a fantastic addition to their squad and Chelsea may dip into the market for a replacement this summer.

