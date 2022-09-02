OFFICIAL: Marcos Alonso Departs Chelsea

Marcos Alonso ended a six-year stay at Stamford Bridge on Deadline Day, following a mutual decision with the club to depart.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for the majority of the summer and will now be free to close this move without needing the consent of a club.

Brought in following spells at both Bolton and Sunderland, the 31-year-old was immediately influential at Stamford Bridge, playing a huge part in Chelsea's Premier League triumph in the 2016/17 season.

Known for his prowess in the final third, Alonso contributed 29 goals across all competitions for the Blues, including notable goals against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea will not receive a transfer fee from his expected move to Barcelona, but they will be free of his wages. Additionally, this likely helped in negotiations for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who joined late on Deadline Day from Barcelona.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues already have Alonso's replacement in fellow Spaniard Marc Cucurella, who will have his hands full trying to fill the 31-year-old's shoes.

Defenders with an eye for goal like Alonso are hard to come by and Chelsea fans will have many fond moments to remember courtesy of the prolific Spaniard.

