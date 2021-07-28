Sports Illustrated home
Official: Marcus Bettinelli Joins Chelsea on Free Transfer

Chelsea have their third choice goalkeeper.
Chelsea have completed the signing of former England shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract at Fulham this summer.

The 29-year-old has joined the Blues on a two-year deal, the club have confirmed.

Chelsea have needed a third choice goalkeeper since the departure of Willy Caballero last month and Bettinelli has been brought in to provide competition for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bettinelli is home grown, a big boost to Chelsea as the Blues look to meet the registration quota.

It had previously been reported that Arsenal and Aston Villa were targeting Bettinelli but the goalkeeper has chosen to move to the Blues.

The shot-stopper played a key role in Fulham winning promotion to the Premier League three years ago and was rewarded with a place in the England squad in September 2018.

Last season saw Bettinelli spend time on loan at Middlesborough in the Championship and he will join up with the Chelsea squad immediately.

Bettinelli's first words:

'It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened. There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now.

"I’m really excited to be involved and looking forward to trying to impress and help the team as much as I can."

