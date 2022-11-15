OFFICIAL: Paul Winstanley Leaves Brighton To Join Chelsea

Chelsea are continuing their reshuffle of the backroom staff, and have appointed former Brighton director Paul Winstanley as the latest director to join the Todd Boehly revolution.

Talks have been ongoing for a while, and the deal is finally done. Winstanley is the second person Chelsea have signed from Brighton in recent times, after they took Graham Potter from the club.

Todd Boehly is not thought to be finished employing new directors, with more expected through the door soon.

As announced by Chelsea earlier today, Paul Winstanley has joined the club from Brighton on a permanent basis, and will become another one of the new directors the club are employing to kick start the revolution.

Winstanley has been appointed to the role of Global Talent and Transfer director, and it is an exciting appointment for Chelsea. The club continue to grow under Boehly, and Christopher Vivell is expected to be appointed next.

Todd Boehly spoke about how excited the club were to have a director like Paul Winstanley at the club upon the appointment being announced.

“Paul is going to be great addition. He’s highly respected as key senior addition as we continue to build a world class sporting team”.

Chelsea want to rise to the elite again, and Todd Boehly is adamant that with the right people behind the scenes that is a serious possibility.

Read More Chelsea Stories