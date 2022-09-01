Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Joins Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his deadline day transfer move, joining Chelsea from Barcelona.

It is now official, Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will join from Barcelona.

The reported fee is worth around €7.5million (£6.5m), however, the deal also includes Marcos Alonso who has been linked with a move to Spain for months.

Auba will sign a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge, which will include a 12-month extension if Chelsea wish to activate it.

This is a deal that Chelsea desperately needed to complete after losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer. 

Those deals meant that Thomas Tuchel was left without a recognised number nine heading into the new campaign.

Aubameyang is a proven goalscorer and he has shown that he can do it in the Premier League when he won the Golden Boot with Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The only downside of this deal is that he won't be able to come straight into the first team because of a jaw injury he sustained when thieves broke into his home in Spain.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like it will keep him out for too long, something Tuchel will be very happy about.

Who knows, we could even see him in the Blue of Chelsea sooner than we think!

