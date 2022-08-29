Skip to main content

Official: Ross Barkley Leaves Chelsea By Mutual Consent

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent and becomes a free agent.

The Blues announced the news that Ross Barkley had departed the club on Monday afternoon, via their social media accounts, paying tribute to the end of the 28-year-old's four-and-a-half-year stint.

In a statement the club wrote: "We would like to thank Ross for his contribution to Chelsea and wish him well for the rest of his career."

Barkley joined from Everton in January 2018 for a reported fee of £22.5 million and subsequently made 100 appearances and scored twelve goals in all competitions.

The central midfielder made just fourteen appearances in Thomas Tuchel's side last term, so it is not a big surprise to see him depart this summer. 

Journalist Ben Jacobs has already reported that Rangers and Celtic are interested in adding Barkley to their squads, with plenty of Premier League clubs said to also be considering offering him a package. 

A return to his former side and Frank Lampard's team could be on the cards for the 33-time capped Englishman, however, it is still too early to tell.

Barkley leaves Chelsea with a Europa League, FA Cup and Club World Cup winners medal, and although his time at Stamford Bridge will be remembered more as 'what could have been', he can still leave with his head held high.

