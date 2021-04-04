Olivier Giroud 'holds talks with AS Roma' over summer move with forward set to leave Chelsea

Olivier Giroud's representatives have held talks with AS Roma, according to reports in Italy.

The Chelsea forward is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave the west London side after joining back in 2018. He is expected to depart after telling the club he won't renew his deal.

Giroud, 34, will have no shortage of suitors this summer wanting to take him and it has been claimed in Italy that discussions with interested clubs have already taken place.

Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, report that Giroud’s Italian intermediaries met with AS Roma general manager Tiago Pinto earlier this week over a possible transfer this summer.

Roma are reportedly ‘assessing’ the possibility of having the World Cup winner in their squad next season.

Chelsea have been linked with several centre-forward's this summer, which could transpire to be Giroud's replacement at Stamford Bridge. Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku have all been linked.

But head coach Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on their summer business ahead of the window opening.

"Honestly we have to wait," said Tuchel on Chelsea's chances of investing in the squad this summer.

"It's another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it's best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed."

