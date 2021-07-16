Olivier Giroud Pens Farewell Message Ahead of AC Milan Move

Olivier Giroud has said his goodbyes ahead of his move to AC Milan following three seasons in Blue.

The 34-year-old's departure is set to be confirmed, with the player taking to social media to pen farewell.

Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal back in 2018 and hasn't looked back since as he won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League during his stay in Blue side of London.

Sipa USA

Giroud scored some vital goals during his time at Chelsea, most notably a wonderful overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Champions League last season on his way to lifting the trophy.

The striker bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season and his transfer means that the striker finally has his future sorted.

Following France's Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Giroud's sole focus was on signing for Milan ahead of their pre-season training and now he has got his move and will return back to his holiday before moving to Italy.

Giroud penned an automatic one year contract extension back in April, allowing Chelsea to get a fee for the forward this window, with Chelsea honouring an agreement to let him leave.

The France international completed his medical earlier today ahead of the move.

The striker took to social media to announce his Chelsea departure.

What was said?

"To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart." wrote Giroud on Twitter.

"Our victories in Fa Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent. Love Oli G." he continued.