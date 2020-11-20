SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Olivier Giroud ready to leave Chelsea ahead of European Championships next summer

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud will look for a move away from Chelsea in January if he remains out of the picture under Frank Lampard. 

The 34-year-old has only featured three times in the Premier League for the Blues this season, all of those appearances from the bench.

New signing Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham have been the preferred options under Lampard, and Giroud is now ready to seek an exit in the next transfer window.

As per James Olley of ESPN, Giroud will ask to leave if he continues to be out of Frank Lampard's plans ahead of Euro 2020 next summer. 

fbl-eur-nations-fra-swe
(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

It's a similar scenario for the Frenchman, who was in this exact situation last year, but Chelsea were unable to let him leave as no replacement was found. He became a key figure in the Blues' quest to qualify for the Champions League. 

But now he finds himself in a tricky situation as France boss Didier Deschamps sent him a warning, despite him being France's best forward currently on form. 

"Before March he will have to find another situation than this one," Deschamps told RTL. 

"He knows what I think, even if I don't forget everything he has done [for the national team] and everything he would still be able to do."

----------

