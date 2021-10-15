Olivier Giroud Reveals That He Rejected Tottenham Transfer Approach During Chelsea Spell

    • October 15, 2021
    Olivier Giroud Reveals That He Rejected Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Transfer Approach During Chelsea Spell

    Author:

    Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he rejected an approach from Tottenham Hotspur and former Blues manager Jose Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge.

    The striker instead departed for AC Milan at the end of last season, after winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

    Speaking to Mirror Sport, Giroud has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to sign for Spurs.

    sipa_32466067

    He said: "Tottenham was there but, to be honest, it was not a clear option because the race for the Premier league top four made it difficult for anything to happen.

    “But also in my heart, as a proper ex-Gunner, and as we always say: ‘Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.’ It would have been very weird to have played Tottenham. That’s why it didn’t happen.”

    Chelsea didn't want to sell the striker to a top four rival, he continues to admit.

    sipa_33050345

    The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan, allowing Giroud to leave for rivals AC Milan.

    Giroud found game time limited last season but scored a crucial goal for the Blues against Atletico Madrid as Thomas Tuchel's side went on to life the Champions League trophy.

    Who knows whether Chelsea would have gone on to win Europe's most prestigious competition if they allowed Giroud to leave.

    sipa_32562045
