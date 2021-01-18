Olivier Giroud set for Chelsea stay in January amid Juventus and Inter interest

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge this month amid reports linking him with a move to Juventus and Inter.

Giroud, 34, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks with the likes of Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and West Ham interested in his signature.

According to ESPN, the Frenchman is in line to stay in west London with less than six months left on his current deal at Chelsea, keeping an eye on the Euros.

Giroud has fought his way into the first-team and has proved to be Lampard's most reliable front-man, silencing his doubters by doing his talking on the pitch.

The French international remains the Blues' top-scorer this season, netting nine goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

With Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and Tammy Abraham in and out of the side, Giroud has proved to be the most reliable option down the middle for the west London outfit.



Chelsea need all the ammunition they can get up front and though he is in the twilight of his career, Giroud offers a threat unlike any other forward in the squad and he'll be key for Lampard as his side try and get back to form after a sloppy month.

Despite reports linking the Frenchman with a move, Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed that Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge this month.

