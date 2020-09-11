SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Olivier Giroud: No contact with Juventus amid reports of agreeing two-year contract with Italian side

Matt Debono

Reports of Olivier Giroud agreeing a deal to join Italian giants Juventus have been rubbished. 

The 33-year-old was claimed to have agreed a deal to join the Turin based club in a £4 million move, as per reports in Italy, however Giroud is set to stay at Chelsea. 

As per Goal and the Athletic, the Frenchman has not been in contact with Juventus, nor have Chelsea received contact for the forward. 

Giroud was set to leave in January however Chelsea didn't manage to find a replacement, and he thrived in the second-half of the season and thus signed a new one-year deal. 

But following Timo Werner's £47.5 million arrival in west London this summer, Giroud's game time could be affected under Frank Lampard this season, with Tammy Abraham also vying for a starting role. 

Giroud spoke to Telefoot recently on his plans for the new season and revealed he hopes to feature for the Blues.

"I haven't spoken to Lampard. One thing is certain: the competition [in the squad] will pull us all to the top. A great club should have different options in each position," said the Frenchman.

"We want to be in the race for the title and I'm here. I finished the season well and I proved to the manager that he can count on me.

"Werner does not have the same profile as me, so I hope to get some playing time."

He will be called upon with a heavy fixture schedule this season for all clubs involved, and Giroud will be a useful asset for Lampard and Chelsea this term. 

