Olivier Giroud set to stay at Chelsea this month

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is set to stay at Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Giroud, 34, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks with the likes of Juventus and Atlético Madrid interested, with just six months left on his current deal at Chelsea.

However, according to Romano, the Frenchman won't be heading towards the exit door in January with Chelsea's lack of firepower up front and Giroud proving his worth time and again for the Blues.

Giroud remains Chelsea's top-scorer this season, netting nine goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

This season, Giroud boasts a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.

However, Giroud has fought his way into the first-team and remains Lampard's most reliable front-man.

Chelsea are undergoing a bad spell of form since mid-December, having not won consecutive league games for over a month, a run that seen them drop to eighth place in the league table, just over a month after they were leading the race for the title.

With Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and Tammy Abraham in and out of the side, Giroud is the most reliable option down the middle for the west London outfit and Lampard simply cannot afford to risk letting him go anytime soon.

