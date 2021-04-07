Olivier Giroud's agent denies AS Roma talks as Chelsea exit nears

The agent of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has denied talks taking place with AS Roma over a possible transfer this summer.

Giroud, 34, is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season once his contract expires, according to recent reports which suggest he won't renew his deal in west London.

He has only made just five appearances in the Premier League in 2021, and his agent Michael Manuello had reportedly met up with AS Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto to discuss a move.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Manuello has denied any contact and insists his future will be decided at the end of the season.

Speaking to Inside Futbol, he said: "No, I didn’t [hold talks]. We will see what will happen in June.“

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer with Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero strongly linked, while Tammy Abraham's future at the club hangs in the balance after he has been left in the dark in recent weeks by Thomas Tuchel.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will be a strong player in the summer transfer window after Tuchel admitted they will have to remain patient to see if they will do a business this summer.

"Honestly we have to wait," admitted Tuchel recently on Chelsea investing this summer.

"It’s another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it’s best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube