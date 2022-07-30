'Our Project' - Joan Laporta on Why Jules Kounde Chose Barcelona Over Chelsea

Barcelona's President Joan Laporta has opened up about their relationship with Chelsea during this summer transfer window.

Barcelona and Chelsea have been going head to head over a fair few signings this summer.

So far the Spanish side have won every single battle and it has left the Blues in a very sticky situation.

First it was Raphinha and more recently it was Jules Kounde. Todd Boehly had a fee agreed for both players but the duo wanted to join the Cules.

Recent reports have claimed that Chelsea's board and ownership are now unhappy with Barcelona and that they are reluctant to work with them now.

However, one of the most senior officials for the Catalonian side has said that they still have a good relationship with the English side.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Joan Laporta talked about why Chelsea and Barcelona have been targeting the same players this window.

"We have a good relationship and we respect our opponents. Chelsea's [minority] owner Todd Boehly is an extraordinary person.

"We have had this necessity to be active in the transfer market in order to improve our squad. And it just so happens that some of the players they [Chelsea] wanted, we did also.

"Those players wanted to come to Barcelona because they believe in our project, our history, our style of playing and our coach."

Laporta also talked about Jules Kounde and why he chose to join Barcelona over Chelsea.

"The player preferred Barcelona because he understood we have a consistent project with a coach he likes. And in this case, we had an advantage compared to our competitor.

"This was thanks to the good job that Mateu Alemany did. He and Jordi Cruyff performed miracles last summer and are doing an excellent job again. The player also helped us in this specific deal."

