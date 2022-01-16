Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea Latest: Contract Demands Revealed, Barcelona Hand Ultimatum & Agreement With Premier League Club

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele is heading closer to the exit door at Barcelona with just six months remaining on his contract in Spain.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the player as Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the talented 24-year-old.

There have been some huge developments surrounding his uncertain future in Spain in recent days.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Firstly, footmercato, via RouteOneFootball, reported that Barcelona were losing patience with the winger and this led to Xavi speaking to Dembele. If he decides against extending his deal, Barcelona will refuse to play him.

However, the report continues to state that the Frenchman would cost up to €50 million if a club wish to sign him in January, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Then came reports from Spain revealing Dembele's astronomical contract demands.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Gerard Romero, via Reshad Rahman, said: "Dembele considers himself to be a world class player and believes he should be paid as such. He’s informed the club, through his agents, that will neither leave this month nor renew under the terms Barça is proposing."

Therefore, it looks like a departure is on the cards for the summer and there was further speculation as Sport reported, via tribalfootball, that Dembele has an agreement with a Premier League club.

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Dembele and his agent for the past 18 months and a deal was close last summer before he suffered a knee injury at the Euros.

However, Chelsea are also a 'prospect' as Tuchel coached Dembele during the best spell of his career at Dortmund.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now.

It was believed that Tuchel was 'insistent' that Chelsea sign the player due to their positive relationship at Dortmund together.

Chelsea reportedly 'have the capacity to pay' Dembele what he wants and could easily bring him to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel convinces the Blues to make a move.

This follows reports that the Blues are 'especially' interested in the winger after 'following him closely'.

It remains to be seen as to whether Tuchel's side will make a move for Dembele in the transfer window or perhaps wait until the summer to sign the French international on a free, but rumours will not go away.

