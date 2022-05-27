Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has spoken on the player's future amid interest from Chelsea in a summer signing.

The 25-year-old winger is set to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks upon the expiration of his contract at the Nou Camp.

He was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window but he stayed at the Catalan outfit for the remainder of the season, totalling two goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

In quotes via Toni Juanmarti, Dembele's agent Sissoko spoke about the future of the Frenchman as he prepares to sign for a new club after five years at Barcelona.

"The future of Ousmane Dembele remains open and we will not enter into endless speculation. We are & have always been very respectful of all the clubs and will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

It was revealed on Thursday that Chelsea have been joined by Bayern Munich in the race to sign Dembele this summer, with both sides 'pushing' for a deal.

Todd Boehly, who is set to complete his takeover at the west London side in the coming days, is also keen on re-opening the club's talks with the player in the hopes of signing him on a free transfer.

Thomas Tuchel, who worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, is set to be given a transfer budget of £200 million for the summer.

