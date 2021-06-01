'Out of the Question' - Eden Hazard Rules Out Chelsea Return

Eden Hazard has revealed he won't be leaving Real Madrid and returning to Chelsea this summer.

The 30-year-old left Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu in 2019 but his time in Spain has been hit with injuries, limiting his chance to shine and live up to the £130 million price-tag.

Hazard's future at the Los Blancos has come under question with reports suggesting he could be sold this summer, and he would favour a return to Chelsea, just two years after leaving.

But Hazard, who joined Chelsea after they won the Champions League back in 2012, won't be repeating the same move this year following Chelsea's triumph in Porto to lift their second European cup, as he confirmed his intention to stay at Real.

What Eden Hazard said

"I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question.

"Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.

"I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation.

"I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan."

