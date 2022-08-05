‘Panic Buying’ - Pundit Gives Verdict on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has said that Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella for £60million is 'nonsensical'.

On Friday, Chelsea announced that they had signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old had an amazing debut season with Graham Potter's side after he joined them from Getafe for £15million.

The Spaniard won Brighton's Fans' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season during his first campaign in the Premier League.

Due to this, Cucurella attracted a lot of interest from other clubs this summer, the main one being Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

City had multiple bids rejected by Brighton and the 24-year-old even put in a transfer request to try and force a move.

However, City weren't willing to meet Brighton's valuation for him and this opened the door for Todd Boehly and Chelsea.

Despite Potter's side denying rumours, Chelsea announced that the two clubs completed the deal for Cucurella on Friday.

IMAGO / News Images

The Spaniard is now the most expensive left-back in history after the Blues paid a reported fee of £55million upfront + £7million in add-ons.

Even though Chelsea fans are happy, one pundit believes that the fee is far too much. Speaking TalkSPORT, via Blue_Footy, former Arsenal player Martin Keown said that the transfer is 'nonsensical'.

"Chelsea have paid £60m for Cucurella – I think that’s nonsensical," Keown said.

"It’s an incredible amount of money. Cucurella, as good as he is, I think there are still players out there that are better. With Chilwell and Alonso still there. It feels like it's panic buying."

Read More Chelsea News