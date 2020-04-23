Chelsea have been linked with a whole host of players as the summer window nears despite the uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

Frank Lampard's side along with the rest of Premier League are currently waiting patiently for the return of the football season.

Here's what the papers are saying about the Blues on Thursday 23rd April:

The Sun

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reportedly be the subject of a "cheeky" bid from Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea are set to ramp up their interest in Leicester’s Ben Chilwell after Paris Saint-Germain edged them in the chase for Porto’s Alex Telles.

Premier League chiefs have committed to completing the season by the end of July.

The scale of the operation required to play a single Premier League match behind closed doors has been revealed by official documents in Germany, with Bundesliga chiefs saying a minimum of 322 people are needed

Le 10 Sport

Chelsea are interested in LOSC Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Gabriel.

Daily Star

Liverpool could miss out on £18 million in bonus payments if Barcelona offload playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea this summer, it has emerged.

Daily Mail

The Premier League has drafted in a group of cardiologists to provide a report on the potential effect on players of coronavirus, amid concerns over the harm a potential return to football may cause.

Chelsea were set to spend big this summer as Frank Lampard looked to build on his youthful looking squad.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, the funds which Chelsea initially had set aside for a big summer transfer window could now be diminished.

