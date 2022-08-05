Skip to main content

‘Part of the Focus’ - Medical Expert on Wesley Fofana’s Injury Amid Chelsea Interest

Medical expert Ben Dinnery has said that Chelsea's medical staff won't be concerned by Wesley Fofana's previous long-term injury.

Todd Bohely is still trying very hard to sign Thomas Tuchel another centre-back this summer transfer window.

After missing out on the Jules Kounde, the American owner is now pushing hard to sign Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

However, the Foxes rejected Chelsea opening bid of £60million and it's thought that the Blues are going to come in with another offer soon.

Wesley Fofana

The one glaring issue with Fofana is the fact that he suffered a major fibula fracture injury that kept him out for seven months.

However, in a recent interview with Football Insider, medical expert Ben Dinnery said that his previous injury won't put off Chelsea.

“The biggest injury was the fracture-dislocation of his ankle,” he told Football Insider’s Adam Williams.

“He returned from that long-term problem and helped shore up that Leicester defence. There were some outstanding performances when you consider the serious nature of the injury.

“Chelsea will be well aware of the injury. It will be part of the focus in the medical if that were ever to come about. But if they are satisfied with that and he comes through the tests, I don’t see any long-term issues with the player.

“He has picked up a few muscular issues since he’s returned but that is to be expected. He has made himself available for the most part after he returned slightly ahead of schedule.

“For the most part, his performances don’t indicate that there is any hangover from that setback.”

