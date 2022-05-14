Patrick Vieira Insists Conor Gallagher Must Decide on Best Move Forward Amid Chelsea Speculation

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has made his stance on Conor Gallagher's future clear, insisting he must make the best decision for himself.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the Eagles from Chelsea but is expected to return to Stamford Bridge ahead of the following season.

Gallagher has found the back of the net eight times this season in a total of 31 games. As a result, he has attracted plenty of interest from his west London based parent club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's weekend fixture, Vieira distanced himself from speculation that he wants Gallagher to stay by insisting it is up to the player and his parent club.

“It’s up to Chelsea and of course the player," he said, as quoted by football365.

“We have him for the year and we are really pleased with his contribution, he’s been terrific.

"Then after the season he goes back to Chelsea and the decision is Chelsea’s and Conor’s to make.

“A lot has been said already. He’s been playing I believe his best football at this club, which allowed him to go with England.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It will be important for him to ask a question about what will be the next step for him and the next step may be at Chelsea because he has to go back and see how things will go for him.

“Of course we are and I am really pleased with the year we spent together. He’s been really good to us and we will have to wish him good luck if he goes back to Chelsea. If there’s a possibility to bring him back, we will definitely talk about it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube