Paulo Dybala offered to Chelsea amid contract uncertainty at Juventus

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has reportedly been offered to Chelsea as speculation continues over his future at the Serie A club.

The Argentinian has just 18 months left on his current deal with the club, and has reportedly been left unconvinced with their poor start to the campaign so far.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has been reportedly offered to a whole host of Premier League clubs according to 90min, with his representatives believing that he is keen for a switch to the Premier League.

However Premier League clubs will reportedly only consider making a move should the forward declare his desire to move to England.

Reports from inside Juventus suggest that contract talks are ongoing for him to stay in Turin, with PSG also interested in an acquisition.

However a move looks unlikely until 2021, with a cut price deal potentially being explored by any interested parties further down the line as his contract runs down in Italy.

The Blues already have a whole host of talent in the position that Dybala favours, with Kai Havertz purchased in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen, while Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount also compete for a similar role in the starting eleven in his preferred 'no.10 role'.

----------

