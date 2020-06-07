Report: Pedro offers himself to Valencia but wages stumbling block

Chelsea winger Pedro is out of contract this summer and will become a free agent when his current deal expires on June 30.

The 32-year-old who is due to turn 33 next month has attracted the interest of Serie A outfit AS Roma and Spanish side Valencia.

Pedro has been reported to have agreed a move to Italy on a two-year-deal when his time at Chelsea ends.

But according to Superdeporte via Sport, Pedro has offered himself to Valencia this summer for the coming season however there is one issue over any possible agreement.

Pedro's £100,000-a-week wage is too costly for the Spanish side and they are unable to meet his demands.

As per the report, he isn't part of Valencia plans for next season however if he were to lower his demands, Pedro would be considered by them.

He is reportedly not keen on seeing out the remainder of the Premier League season with Chelsea.

Pedro has collected Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League winners' medals during his five years in west London after joining from FC Barcelona in 2015.

