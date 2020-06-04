Absolute Chelsea
Pedro set to join AS Roma after 'agreeing two-year-deal'

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Pedro has decided to join Italian side AS Roma this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old's five-year stay in west London is expected to come to an end when his contract expires this summer, and is set to make the switch to Italy.

Pedro was free to negotiate with clubs from January as he entered into the final six months of his deal in west London, and interest was shown by Juventus, Sevilla, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Real Betis and Valencia.

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-liverpool (7)
Willian is also expected to leave Chelsea this summer.(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

But according to AS, the Spaniard has agreed a two-year-deal to join Roma which has an option of a third year.

He has been at Chelsea after arriving in 2015 from FC Barcelona, and has gone onto make 201 appearances for the Blues - during that time, Pedro has bagged 43 goals.

Pedro's time in the English capital has been filled with success and silverware. He's added a Premier League medal to his collection, whilst also lifting the FA Cup and most recently the Europa League.

He has had to remain patient on the sidelines under Frank Lampard this season at Chelsea, having only made nine appearances in the Premier League this time.

Chelsea are yet to confirm whether Pedro will see out the season with the Blues with a new short-term extension. 

