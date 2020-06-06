Report: Pedro doesn't want to finish season at Chelsea after agreeing deal to join Roma

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez is set to leave the club this summer after five years in west London, but the Spaniard may not see out the remainder of the Premier League season.

The 32-year-old's contract is up on June 30 and Chelsea do have the option to agree a short-term extension with Pedro to finish the final nine games in the league, as it looks to restart following the coronavirus crisis.

Head coach Frank Lampard has previously admitted he would like to have the squad he has had all season at his disposal for the season run-in.

Both Willy Caballero and Olivier Giroud who were out-of-contract this summer have committed to new deals, while Pedro and Willian haven't

As per Marca, relayed by Sport Witness, Pedro has agreed a two-year-deal, plus an option of a further year in Rome but isn't keen on remaining at Chelsea beyond June 30.

This would leave Lampard with Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi as the only recognised wingers in the squad, should he and Willian leave on June 30.

Pedro has found game time hard to come this season following several injuries, which has seen him limited to 18 games in all competitions.

During his time at Chelsea Pedro has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League in his five year spell.

With the arrival of Hakim Ziyech this summer from Ajax, Pedro will be pushed further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge if he did decide to want to remain at the club.

