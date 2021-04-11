Pep Guardiola gives Sergio Aguero 'green light' to seal Chelsea transfer

Manchester City Pep Guardiola will support whatever decision Sergio Aguero makes over his future amid transfer links to Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's have been linked with a summer switch for the Argentine, who will leave City at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, and it has been claimed he will be willing to listen to offers from the Premier League but will demand £250,000-a-week in wages.

Guardiola was asked on Aguero's future amid speculation of him staying in the Premier League and gave him the go ahead to join of their their rivals.

"All of us wish the best for him," said Guardiola. "We'll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family, to find the best for Sergio for the last years of his career.

"My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us."

Tuchel has also given his verdict on the links to Aguero, refusing to comment on another team's player.

"We have full respect for Manchester City and Sergio Aguero, who is a big player for them," said Tuchel. "There is no words needed for me about the achievements of this guy, he is a world-class player.

"But we have three competitions in which we are in with Manchester City so I will not speak about their player."

