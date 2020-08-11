Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz trolls Chelsea over transfer target Kai Havertz' future

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz has joked that midfielder and Chelsea target Kai Havertz is heading to Heracles Almelo this summer instead of the Premier League. 

The 21-year-old's future is set to be finalised in the coming days and weeks following the conclusion of Leverkusen's 2019/20 campaign after they were knocked out of the Europa League to Inter Milan. 

fbl-eur-c3-inter-milan-leverkusen (1)

Havertz has been strongly linked to Chelsea this summer and it is believed that no transfer would be finalised until Leverkusen were knocked out of the Europa League, which has now occurred. 

Speaking after their 2-1 loss to Antonio Conte's side, Bosz responded to questions regarding Havertz' future now that the season is over.

"I can confirm that next season Kai Havertz will play for Heracles Almelo!," he said.

Heracles Almelo responded to the joke by Bosz, which was laughed at by reporters, by announcing the 21-year-old. 

Frank Lampard is looking to add to the two additions that have already been acquired this summer - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner - and Havertz is set to be the third to arrive in west London. 

The German midfielder is expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London, however no fee has been agreed between the two parties yet as Leverkusen look to hold out for €100M. 

Lampard remained coy on summer arrivals but insisted he knows where to improve ahead of the season restarting in just under five weeks time. 

"It is our job to go away to see what happens and see if we can improve. In a football sense, I feel like I know where we can."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chelsea identify Andre Onana as no.1 goalkeeper target this summer

Chelsea have reportedly made Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana their number one target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

Matt Debono

Latest on Chelsea's move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard makes promise to Chelsea fans ahead of new season

Frank Lampard is already looking and planning ahead for the 2020/21 which is just under five weeks away after his first year in charge of Chelsea came to an end.

Matt Debono

Willian undergoes medical ahead of Arsenal move following Chelsea exit

Willian confirmed his departure from Chelsea after the 2019/20 season came to an end for the Blues and he is one step closer to completing his move to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Latest on Kai Havertz' proposed summer move to Chelsea

Kai Havertz' transfer to join Chelsea this summer from Bayer Leverkusen could happen 'pretty soon', according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

Matt Debono

Juventus cool interest in Jorginho following Maurizio Sarri sacking

Juventus have cooled their interest in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in recent days after they confirmed the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz: Chelsea told to prioritise improving defence over 21-year-old

Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea need to prioritise improving the defence before pursuing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

'We think it was a very successful season' - Chairman Bruce Buck delivers verdict on Frank Lampard's first year in charge at Chelsea

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has given head coach Frank Lampard the thumbs up following his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Willian confirms he will leave Chelsea this summer

Willian has confirmed he will depart Chelsea after seven seasons at the club following the end of his contract.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero wants to keep no.1 shirt at Chelsea after replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice

Willy Caballero has revealed he wants to continue being the number one for Chelsea after becoming the preferred choice in recent weeks.

Matt Debono