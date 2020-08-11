Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz has joked that midfielder and Chelsea target Kai Havertz is heading to Heracles Almelo this summer instead of the Premier League.

The 21-year-old's future is set to be finalised in the coming days and weeks following the conclusion of Leverkusen's 2019/20 campaign after they were knocked out of the Europa League to Inter Milan.

Havertz has been strongly linked to Chelsea this summer and it is believed that no transfer would be finalised until Leverkusen were knocked out of the Europa League, which has now occurred.

Speaking after their 2-1 loss to Antonio Conte's side, Bosz responded to questions regarding Havertz' future now that the season is over.

"I can confirm that next season Kai Havertz will play for Heracles Almelo!," he said.

Heracles Almelo responded to the joke by Bosz, which was laughed at by reporters, by announcing the 21-year-old.

Frank Lampard is looking to add to the two additions that have already been acquired this summer - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner - and Havertz is set to be the third to arrive in west London.

The German midfielder is expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London, however no fee has been agreed between the two parties yet as Leverkusen look to hold out for €100M.

Lampard remained coy on summer arrivals but insisted he knows where to improve ahead of the season restarting in just under five weeks time.

"It is our job to go away to see what happens and see if we can improve. In a football sense, I feel like I know where we can."

