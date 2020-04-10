Absolute Chelsea
Agent: Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho open to Premier League return

Matt Debono

Philippe Coutinho's agent has revealed the midfielder would be open to a return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old's future at Barcelona remains unclear, with Coutinho currently on loan at Bayern Munich. 

However the German club aren't expected to activate the clause to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis. 

Having left Liverpool for Spain in 2018, Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has admitted a move back to England is on the cards.

"I don't have any preference where the players go. I don't try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility," Joorabchian said to Sky Sports News.

"After the Champions League game he played in England we had a long chat about it.

The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in.

"The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Spurs have all been linked with a move for the 27-year-old. 

It has previously been reported in Spain that Chelsea are open to taking Coutinho on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal. 

Frank Lampard is thought to be confident of getting the Brazilian back to the levels of old. 

What club do you think Philippe Coutinho will end up at next? Let us know your predictions below!

Willian's agent reveals Chelsea future is yet to be discussed

Kia Joorabchian has revealed that his client Willian hasn't decided whether he will remain at Chelsea or depart the club at the end of the season.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea hold talks over contract extension

Chelsea have opened talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new long-term contract at the club.

Matt Debono

Jadon Sancho told to stay at Borussia Dortmund amid Premier League interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been told by teammate Marco Reus to remain in Germany and snub a transfer back to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Premier League players announce collective COVID-19 'Players Together' initiative

A collective player initiative has been created by a huge number of Premier League players, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Why Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher doesn't want the 2019/20 season voided

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed his first season in senior football and the midfielder has admitted he would be gutted should the campaign be voided.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea eye loan deal for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho with option to buy

Chelsea are reportedly keen on landing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer on loan, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the loan spell.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hold preliminary talks with Olivier Giroud over new deal

Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract as his deal is set to expire this summer.

Matt Debono

Report: Spurs make early moves to snap up out-of-contract Chelsea star Willian

Chelsea winger Willian is set to leave the club this summer after seven seasons and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pounce on a deal for the Brazilian.

Matt Debono

Chelsea veteran Pedro confirms he will leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea winger Pedro has revealed he will be leaving the club this summer when his current deal comes to an end.

Matt Debono

"I'm feeling ready to go" - Christian Pulisic provides Chelsea injury boost

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he is ready to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Matt Debono