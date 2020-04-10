Agent: Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho open to Premier League return

Philippe Coutinho's agent has revealed the midfielder would be open to a return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old's future at Barcelona remains unclear, with Coutinho currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

However the German club aren't expected to activate the clause to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis.

Having left Liverpool for Spain in 2018, Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has admitted a move back to England is on the cards.

"I don't have any preference where the players go. I don't try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility," Joorabchian said to Sky Sports News.

"After the Champions League game he played in England we had a long chat about it.

The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in.

"The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Spurs have all been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

It has previously been reported in Spain that Chelsea are open to taking Coutinho on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal.

Frank Lampard is thought to be confident of getting the Brazilian back to the levels of old.

