PSG monitoring Antonio Rüdiger as January window approaches

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Antonio Rüdiger's situation at Chelsea, with the German struggling for minutes so far this season.

Rüdiger, 27, has voiced his frustrations at his lack of game-time, with Kurt Zouma and summer signing Thiago Silva having formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the defence.

According to Le Parisien via Inside Futbol, a January switch to PSG might be on the cards for Rüdiger, despite the centre-half insisting he intends to stay and fight for a place in Frank Lampard's side.

However, PSG have now sacked Thomas Tuchel which could end the links between the French side and Rüdiger.  

Despite constant speculation about the German's future at the club in September, with Barcelona and West Ham among the interested parties, no deal was struck and there remain huge question marks over his chances in west London.

Rüdiger has featured in just one Premier League game so far this term, and he finds himself on the fringes of the first-team, having played just 382 minutes in all competitions. 

Though Rüdiger's current deal at Chelsea runs until 2022, it remains to be seen whether he can resist a move away from Chelsea, as he bids for regular playing-time in what is basically the prime of his career. 

