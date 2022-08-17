Skip to main content

Pundit Claims a ‘Natural Number Nine’ Is the ‘Missing Link’ for Thomas Tuchel’s Side

Former Premier League player Noel Whelan claims that Chelsea are 'crying out' for a goalscoring striker.

So far this summer, Chelsea have sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and sent Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan.

These two players were Thomas Tuchel's only natural number nines and even though they didn't score many goals for the Blues they knew what positions to get into as a striker.

At the moment, the only player Chelsea have who can play that role is Kai Havertz and he is more of a false nine.

Thomas Tuchel Kai Havertz

Recent reports are claiming that Todd Boehly is in talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, he could cost around £30million.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said Chelsea need a 'natural number nine' this summer.

“They need a natural number nine, someone like Nunez and Haaland.

“I think some of those crosses, with the volume of crosses coming in – a lot more goals will be scored with a natural number nine.

Raheem Sterling

“That’s the only missing link. Everything else – the build-up, the interchanging – was fine. The only thing missing was a scorer’s touch.

“Havertz and Sterling are being nurtured into that role, but it’s not natural for them.

“This is something where a striker could come away with a couple of goals – and that game is dead and buried.

“They’re crying out for a natural option to get on the end of these deliveries.”

