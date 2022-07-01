Skip to main content
Pundit Claims Liverpool Might Have to Sell Mohamed Salah to Chelsea or Manchester City

Liverpool might be forced to sell Mohamed Salah to one of their main rivals after he reportedly wants to say in the Premier League.

Former Chelsea player Mo Salah has made a very healthy Premier League career for himself since joining Liverpool.

The Egyptian has cemented himself in Premier League history and he will go down as one of the best players to ever play in the League.

However, he is currently in limbo at Anfield with his contract set to expire at the end of the next season.

Mohamed Salah Marcos Alonso

James Pearce of The Athletic reported that Salah's preference would be to remain in the Premier League if he ran his contract down with the Reds.

One pundit who thinks this could genuinely happen is former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny.

“I’m sure they won’t want to [sell to their rivals],” Kenny told Football Insider.

“Ideally they would try and push him abroad. It’s just one where we have to wait and see what happens.

Mohamed Salah

“Real Madrid and Barcelona were always mentioned but can you see Salah going there now with their financial problems?

“Man City and Chelsea have the money to sign him, that’s certain. So if Liverpool make that huge decision to cash in on him then they will have to sell to one of those teams.

“That makes that side a lot stronger and it weakens Liverpool so that is less than ideal for them.

