Pundit Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Chelsea Want Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Former Premier League player Gabby Agbonlahor has said that Everton can't afford to sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.

When Chelsea put in a bid of £40million for Everton's Anthony Gordon, it's fair to say a lot of people were confused.

It got even crazier after the Toffee's rejected the Blues' bid. However, Todd Boehly didn't stop at just one offer.

The American owner quickly submitted a second offer worth £45million, unfortunately for him, that was once again rejected by the Merseyside club.

If recent reports are to be believed then Chelsea are going to go in for Gordon once again, this time offering Billy Gilmour and Michy Batshauyi plus cash.

Despite the Blues' still being very interested in the 21-year-old, not everyone understands why.

“I just don’t understand Chelsea,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“They baffle me, to be honest. They don’t need any more wingers, they need strikers.

“For goodness sake, it’s not rocket science. Why would you go for Gordon when you’ve got enough wingers there who are good enough?

“You need a flipping number nine who can score goals.

“For me, if I’m Everton I’m saying ‘Any offers for Gordon we’re not even looking at. We don’t care if it’s £40million, £50million or £60million, we need to keep players at the moment, we can’t afford to let them go’.

“They sold Richarlison, that’s the big one for the summer who they let go because it was good money.

“From now on, nobody’s sellable. I think that’s where Everton will stand, to be honest.”

