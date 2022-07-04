‘Marketing Tool’ - Pundit Explains Why Chelsea Want to Sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Today, Chelsea have once again been linked with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and one pundit explains why it would be a good signing for the Blues.

David Ornstein has revealed that Todd Boehly and Jorge Mendes are in talks about bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

This comes after reports claimed that CR7 wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer due to not having Champions League football.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It's still unsure whether this transfer would happen due to United wanting to keep him but one pundit has said why it would be a good signing for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan said that bringing Ronaldo in would make them a lot of money.

“This will be the first season Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t played in the Champions League.

“I’m pretty sure he thought in his mind that when he went to Manchester United last season, and signed for them, that they would make the top four.

IMAGO / PA Images

“It’s not been a great season for Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s been frustrating for him. He didn’t enjoy the role that he played at times but still finished top scorer.

“Players like Ronaldo are marquee players, they are marquee signings, marquee names and not only do they bring something special to the football pitch, they bring a marketing tool with them which earns the football club a lot of money in shirt sales so there’s many reasons why you can see Chelsea wanting Cristiano Ronaldo at their club.

“Maybe, after last season, Ronaldo might want a move to a club that’s playing in the Champions League because that’s his tournament, that’s where he shines a lot.“