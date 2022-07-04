‘It Looks Like Will Happen’ - Pundit Has ‘Heard’ That Raheem Sterling Will Join Chelsea

One pundit has said Raheem Sterling will leave Manchester City to join Chelsea this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with a fair few wingers already this summer transfer window.

However, one seems closer than the rest with Manchester City's 27-year-old forward, Raheem Sterling, set to join Chelsea this summer.

IMAGO / News Images

There have also been rumours amongst ex-players that the deal between the two clubs is basically done.

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie revealed that he has 'heard' that Sterling will end up at Chelsea this summer.

“It looks as if he’s going to Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It’s very close to being done I heard. It’s a strange one but he’ll do well in London and he wants to go there. What the player wants the player gets.

“With him going out and [Erling] Haaland coming in, they’re two totally different players. I think Sterling going anywhere he’ll do well.

“I think he’ll go to Chelsea, from what I can gather that’s what the deal is or that’s what it looks like will happen.“

Read More Chelsea News