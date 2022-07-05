Skip to main content

‘Player Is Probably Keen’ - Pundit on Everton Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja

With rumours starting to heat up, it looks like Armando Broja could be joining his former manager Frank Lampard's at Everton.

After a successful loan at Southampton last season, a lot of clubs are interested in signing the Chelsea youth prospect.

The main clubs interested seem to be Newcastle United, Southampton and Everton.

A recent report from Daily Mail over the weekend claimed that the Toffees have officially made contact with the Blues over a potential deal.

Armando Broja

Chelsea would demand a fee of £30m to let the 20-year-old striker leave Thomas Tuchel's side this summer.

With Everton leading the race for Broja, a lot of people have questioned if Frank Lampard is the driving force behind the move.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds player Noel Whelan said that Lampard's relationship will give Everton the upper hand in the pursuit for Broja.

“Yeah, I think it does.

“We’ve seen it many a time already in the Premier League. We’ve seen it with Jesse Marsch at Leeds United, we’ve seen it with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Armando Broja

“I think the relationship between player and manager is crucial, absolutely. Having a bond which has already been created – it makes a move easier.

“There is already that trust between player and manager, and both parties know what to expect from one another.

“I think it gives Everton the upper hand. If there are two clubs vying for a player, the advantage goes to the manager with the existing relationship.

“Lampard knows what Broja can bring to Everton, and the player is probably keen to play under Lampard again.”

