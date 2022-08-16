Pundit Suggests Frenkie de Jong Could Be N’Golo Kante’s Replacement

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has given his thoughts on Frenkie de Jong replacing N'Golo Kante.

'The battle of the Bridge 2.0' took place on Sunday against Chelsea and Tottenham and it was a thrilling game.

Apart from the goals, there were a lot of controversies, tackles galore and over-the-top celebrations. The game had it all.

Not getting all three points was disappointing but during the game, N'Golo Kante went down clutching his hamstring, looking in a lot of pain.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel was asked about the injury and all he said was that it is 'not good'.

The German didn't give any time frame for his return, meaning it could be up to a couple of months before we see Kante in a Chelsea shirt again.

This injury has brought up the question, do Chelsea need to replace the Frenchman?

Most people would say no, however, Kante only has one year left on his contract and he isn't in his prime anymore.

The Blues are currently in talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong and some people have suggested he could be the 31-year-old's long-term successor at Stamford Bridge.

“They’re talking about De Jong," McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Would he make a difference at Chelsea? Yes. But then what is he going to do when Kante comes back?

“Kante is a big player for Chelsea and he does a lot of things that people don’t notice but every one of his teammates notice it. He’s a huge player for them.

“If it’s a hamstring it could only be three weeks.”

